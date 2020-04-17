Agent makes huge claim over Man Utd, Spurs, Newcastle chase

Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham all targeted Willian Jose during the January transfer window.

Tottenham were heavily linked with a £25m move for Real Sociedad forward Jose during the winter transfer window.

Daniel Levy was uncharacteristically £11m short of the asking price, while Man Utd explored a possible loan deal before bringing in Odion Ighalo.

In a live discussion with journalist Jorge Nicola, Jose’s agent Nick Arcuri added that Barcelona and Newcastle were also potential suitors.

“So I tell everyone, just in this January market, he had – that’s official, alright, Jorge? – he had Barcelona, he had Tottenham, he had Manchester United, he had Newcastle.

“Then, just there, again, he speaks for himself.

“Tottenham. They got to offer between…they wanted to offer a player and an amount, so it was about €30m [£26m].”

Man Utd might have since turned their attentions to a world-record move for Harry Kane, while Spurs have been linked with defenders and midfielders more than strikers.

Recent reports suggested that Dayot Upamecano and Geoffrey Kondogbia were on Jose Mourinho’s transfer shortlist ahead of an uncertain summer market.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are a little busy packing massive Sports Direct mugs into boxes marked ‘Mike’s stuff’.

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.