Agents are out of control, but players don’t seem to mind being treated like stock market traders.

Agents are out of control, but players don’t seem to mind being treated like stock traders.

ANOTHER WINTER, and Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola recycles the sales talk about him.

The 21-year-old Norwegian striker has exploded for goals for Molde, Red Bull Salzburg, and Borussia Dortmund.

His father and guide, Alf Inge Haaland, formerly of Leeds, placed his son with Raiola, presumably because he realized he had a fantastic property on his hands and that the agent would help him maximize it.

Raiola works with some of the best players in the world and is well-known for his negotiating skills and fearlessness when it comes to dealing with billionaire club owners and football authorities.

So he believes, perhaps correctly, that he can do whatever he wants.

He enjoys whispering about his players to his press pals.

That’s why, for example, Haaland, Paul Pogba, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are the subject of so much transfer speculation.

Is it, however, appropriate for Raiola and his ilk to conduct Dutch auctions?

It most likely violates Fifa rules and does nothing to improve football’s image.

It’s yet more proof that the agents are out of control.

The majority of players appear unconcerned about being treated like commodities on the Stock Exchange.

Would you do it if you were paid a reported £290,000 per week, like Pogba, or £480,000 per week, like Cristiano Ronaldo, whose agent is Jorge Mendes?

Annual wage bills like these could support entire clubs.

They imply that a few ultra-wealthy clubs currently dominate and will continue to do so for many years.

I’m not opposed to it, but I believe some top agents are sabotaging the market.

And, unfortunately, we will have to put up with it until clubs like Dortmund put a stop to it.

Of course, they’ll never do so because their business model is to buy teen prodigies and then sell them for a huge profit.

Fifa appears to have become aware of the situation and has pledged to take action.

The Football Stakeholders Committee and the Fifa Council proposed on Wednesday to “eliminate or at the very least reduce abusive and excessive practices that have unfortunately existed in football.”

They want to put a cap on commissions, which are estimated to be 3% of a player’s wage and 10% of the transfer fee.

They would also prohibit a single agent from representing all parties in a transfer, including two clubs and a player.

On Pogba’s move to United, Raiola was paid by Manchester United, Juventus, and Pogba.

He is thought to have made £41 million.

Another agent is said to have received £10 million from a £16 million sale.

It’s bloodsucking on a grand scale, and while I know a few reputable agents, they must be forced to reveal all details…

