Agents are out of control, but players don’t seem to mind being treated like stock market traders.

ANOTHER WINTER, and Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola recycles the sales talk about him.

The 21-year-old Norwegian striker has scored a slew of goals for Molde, Red Bull Salzburg, and, most recently, Borussia Dortmund.

His father and guide, Alf Inge Haaland, formerly of Leeds, placed his son with Raiola, presumably because he realized he had a fantastic property on his hands and that the agent would help him maximize it.

Raiola works with some of the best players in the world and is well-known for his negotiating skills and fearlessness when it comes to dealing with billionaire club owners and football authorities.

So he believes, perhaps correctly, that he can do whatever he wants.

He enjoys whispering about his players to his friends in the press.

That’s why, for example, Haaland, Paul Pogba, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are the subject of so much transfer speculation.

Is it, however, appropriate for Raiola and his ilk to run Dutch auctions?

It most likely violates Fifa regulations and does nothing to improve football’s image.

It’s more proof that the agents are out of control.

The majority of players appear unconcerned about being treated like commodities on the Stock Exchange.

Would you do it if you were paid £290,000 per week like Pogba, or £480,000 per week like Cristiano Ronaldo, whose agent is Jorge Mendes?

These annual wage bills could support entire clubs.

They imply that a few ultra-wealthy clubs currently dominate and will continue to do so for many years to come.

I’m not opposed to it, but I believe some top agents are sabotaging the market.

And, unfortunately, we will have to put up with it until clubs like Dortmund put a stop to it.

Of course, they’ll never do so because their business plan is to buy teen prodigies and sell them for a huge profit.

Fifa appears to have become aware of the situation and has pledged to take action.

The Football Stakeholders Committee and the Fifa Council proposed on Wednesday to “eliminate or at the very least reduce abusive and excessive practices that have unfortunately existed in football.”

They want to put a cap on commissions, which are estimated to be 3% of a player’s wage and 10% of the transfer fee.

They’d also make it illegal for a single agent to represent all parties in a transfer, including two clubs and a player.

Manchester United, Juventus, and Pogba all paid Raiola for the midfielder’s move to United.

He is thought to have made £41 million.

Another agent is said to have pocketed £10 million from a £16 million sale.

It’s a massive blood-sucking operation, and while I know a few reputable agents, they must be forced to publish all details…

