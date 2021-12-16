Aguero’s career at Barcelona comes to an end due to a heart problem.

Due to a heart condition, Aguero’s career at Barcelona comes to an end.

Sergio Aguero holds an emotional press conference to announce his retirement.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Sergio Aguero, a Barcelona forward, announced his retirement from football on Wednesday due to a heart condition.

“I made the decision to retire from professional football,” says the player.

It’s a difficult time.

“The decision I made, I took it for my health,” Aguero said at a press conference at the Camp Nou, tears streaming down his face.

He went on to say that he had done everything he could to maintain hope, but that he had made his decision just a week ago.

After complaining of chest pain during a Spanish La Liga match against Alaves on Oct. 13, Aguero, 33, was taken to a hospital for cardiological tests.

30th.

Barcelona announced in November that Aguero would be unavailable for at least three months following the tests.

Aguero was said to have suffered from cardiac arrhythmia.