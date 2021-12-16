Aguero’s early retirement is a cruel end to a career that saw him denied a Messi reunion at Barcelona or a return to Argentina.

Aguero’s early retirement is a cruel end to a career that saw him denied a chance to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona or a return to Argentina.

SERGIO AGUERO’S playing days are over, but he will live on in the hearts of Manchester City fans for generations.

The champions announced in May that they would erect a statue to their all-time leading goalscorer, which would be unveiled in the summer of 2022.

It will stand outside the Etihad Stadium’s East Stand alongside tributes to Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Many visitors will tell their children and grandchildren about Aguero’s incredible goal-scoring exploits, and City’s own ‘Holy Trinity’ will be immortalised for all time.

Many will argue that the Argentine forward, who won five titles with the club, was the club’s greatest ever player.

In August 2011, he made his City debut against Swansea and scored two goals just minutes after coming off the bench.

He signed off in the same way almost a decade later, putting all his injury woes behind him to score twice as a substitute against Everton in his final game.

Perfect symmetry, and he didn’t stop scoring in the days between the two days.

He scored 260 goals in 390 City appearances.

He left as the fourth highest scorer in Prem history, with more points than any other foreign player who has ever visited these shores.

He is currently the most lethal marksman in competition history in terms of goals per minute.

Of course, one of those goals was the most famous in Premier League history, coming 92 minutes and 20 seconds into a home game against QPR on the final day of the 2012 season.

Guardiola’s final year at City was marred by injury, and he announced in March that his contract would not be renewed.

This was probably the most difficult of the emotional goodbyes the club has had to say to some of its favorite players in recent years.

Aguero was unfazed by the setback and had plans to spend the next two years in Barcelona, where he hoped to play alongside his great friend and countryman Lionel Messi.

Then he planned to return to Argentina and sign with his first club, Independiente, which he had promised he would do.

Unfortunately, neither his reunion with Messi nor his planned farewell were allowed to take place.

After just five appearances for his new club, he was forced to retire due to a heart problem that only surfaced during a game against Alaves on October 30.

Every week, City fans sing his name louder and more passionately than ever before as their team defeated Leeds at the Etihad…

