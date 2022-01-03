Aguibou Camara, a £4 million-rated Olympiakos midfielder, is being scouted by Liverpool, but he faces a transfer battle with AC Milan.

Liverpool are scouting Olympiakos midfielder Aguibou Camara, who is valued at £4 million, but face a transfer battle with AC Milan.

This season, the 20-year-old has scored four goals and provided four assists in 14 league games for the Greek giants.

As he prepares to fly to the Africa Cup of Nations, his form has caught the attention of Europe’s big guns.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool is keeping a close eye on Camara as they plot a transfer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will face competition for his signature from Serie A club AC Milan, according to the report.

Camara will be closely watched by both in the coming weeks as Guinea prepares for Group B matches against Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Senegal.

Liverpool and Milan could ‘possibly plan a move in the upcoming’ transfer window, according to reports.

Last summer, the Olympiakos ace moved from Lille on a free transfer.

He has a current market value of around £4 million and is under contract until 2025.

This month, however, the race for his signature could heat up significantly.

In order to sign the youngster, Liverpool and Milan may have to compete with other interested parties.

