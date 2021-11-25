Aguibou Camara, the Olympiacos wonderkid, is being scouted by Liverpool and Juventus ahead of their Europa League match against Fenerbahce.

Aguibou Camara of Olympiacos has been scouted by Liverpool and Juventus ahead of their Europa League match against Fenerbahce.

Liverpool and Juventus have sent scouts to watch Olympiacos wonderkid Aguibou Camara play against Fenerbahce in Turkey.

The Greek champions face the Turkish side in a crucial match tonight at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, and Camara is expected to start for Pedro Martins’ side.

The Reds have sent a representative to Athens to keep tabs on the talented attacking midfielder, according to Greek journalist and editor of Sportime Giannis Chorianopoulos.

The Merseysiders are reportedly interested in signing the versatile midfielder, who can also play as a winger, according to SunSport.

Liverpool, however, appears to be in for a bidding war, as Leicester and Newcastle are also interested in the Guinea international.

The Premier League trio has contacted the player’s agent, according to sources.

And sources close to the 20-year-old sensation predict that he will relocate to England by the summer of next year.

According to Sport24, more clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan, and Brentford, are sending scouts to see the playmaker.

Monaco, Bologna, Valencia, and Villarreal are also keeping an eye on Camara, according to SunSport.

Since joining Piraeus from Lille last summer, the Guinean has been a revelation, putting in a string of impressive performances in both the Europa League and the Superleague.

In 17 appearances across all competitions, he has five goals and two assists, and Olympiacos are said to value him at around £20 million.

Other middlemen are trying to get a piece of the action, calling the African sensation “one of Europe’s most exciting talents right now.”

