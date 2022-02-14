Ahead of his boxing comeback, Ryan Garcia LEAVES Canelo Alvarez’s gym and coach to ‘build his own brand and make it bigger.’

In 2018, Garcia teamed up with renowned coach Eddy Reynoso in San Diego, Canelo’s adopted US training base.

However, the 23-year-old lightweight prospect has parted ways with Reynoso to join veteran cornerback and commentator Joe Goosen.

“Ryan decided that it was time for him to have his own gym, where he’s not confined to a certain schedule and a certain day,” Garcia’s father and co-trainer Henry told BoxingScene.

He aspired to grow his own brand.

It’s similar to having an apartment – you get tired of paying rent and want your own place.

“The main thing is that Ryan didn’t want to feel like he was in someone else’s shoes, and he felt that his brand could hold up, just like Floyd Mayweather Jr did when he left Top Rank and started his own thing.”

He didn’t want to be confined to a single location where he had to wait for them to decide to work out and do this and that.

Garcia hasn’t fought since stopping Britain’s Luke Campbell, 34, with a body shot in round seven in January 2021.

The talented American has been sidelined due to a hand injury, but Canelo, 31, has chastised him for his refusal to fight.

Despite the split, Garcia’s father revealed that they are still in contact with Alvarez and his entourage.

“We love Canelo, Eddy, and the team,” he said.

They are amazing people who are both beautiful and intelligent.

“I can’t express how important that is.

We respect them and have no ill feelings toward them.

Ryan decided it was time for him to open his own gym, where he could work out on his own schedule and on his own days.

“We appreciate everything they’ve done for us, but I guess when you know you have to make some changes, that’s something you decide.”

“Eddy was a huge help to me.

We wanted to be with a championship coach so I could get firsthand experience.

“I am the only one who knows my son.”

Garcia was supposed to fight JoJo Diaz, 29, in November, but his injured hand forced him to have surgery.

Since then, he’s…

