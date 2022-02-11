Ahead of the 2022 season, Trey Lance sends a clear message.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Trey Lance sends a strong message.

Formerly ranked No. 1

Trey Lance, the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, spent the majority of the 2021 NFL season on the bench for the San Francisco 49ers, who were led by a resurgent Jimmy Garoppolo.

But, with Garoppolo’s future uncertain, what does the year 2022 hold for him?

Lance told NFL Network on Thursday that if the 49ers decide to make him the starter, he’ll be ready.

He plans to be “ready to go in Week 1,” according to him.

“Without a doubt, I’ll be ready to go Week 1,” Lance stated.

“I’m ecstatic about the opportunity.”

I feel like I’ve gained a lot of knowledge.

I’ll keep learning new things.

But, yeah, I’m looking forward to getting it going again.”

Lance wasn’t exactly ready to be the starter this year.

As a starter, he went 1-1, completing 57.7% of his passes for 603 yards and five touchdowns while throwing two interceptions.

Trey Lance Sends Clear Message Ahead Of 2022 Season

Trey Lance Sends Clear Message Ahead Of 2022 Season