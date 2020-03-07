AHEAD OF THE GAME: Arsenal resigned to losing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to wage demands

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s £300,000-a-week wage demands are likely to force Arsenal to sell him this summer.

The 30-year-old Gabon striker is in talks over a new contract and his demands represent more than a 30 per cent increase on his existing deal, which would have netted him £200,000 a week if he met every bonus target, an impossibility given Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League and have just the FA Cup to go for.

Arsenal will struggle to afford such a contract so are increasingly resigned to selling Aubameyang at the end of the season, when he enters the last 12 months of his deal.

The Premier League are considering selling television rights for a longer period when the existing deal expires in 2022, due to uncertainty about the long-term outlook for sports rights.

The value of the domestic TV deal fell for the first time for the current contract between 2019 and 2022, while 35 per cent of the growth in overseas rights was due to the declining value of the pound, leading to concerns that the value of Premier League rights has peaked.

The Premier League have traditionally sold their broadcast rights for three years, but may seek to guarantee revenue by negotiating a longer deal when the auction begins in earnest next year, as the EFL did when agreeing a five-year deal with Sky Sports from 2019 to 2024.

The Premier League are desperate to involve the new generation of technology platforms in the rights auction but they have not shown a huge amount of interest, with none of Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google or Apple broadcasting any matches outside the UK.

The usually unflappable Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck lost his cool at a recent Premier League meeting during an animated discussion about how to redefine homegrown players at the end of the Brexit transition period, a change which will have wide-ranging ramifications for many clubs.

Chelsea in particular have based their business model on signing up many of Europe’s best under-18s, developing them into accomplished homegrown players at their outstanding academy and then selling them on at a considerable profit.

This will no longer be possible after December 31 because recruiting under-18s from abroad will be prohibited.

One proposal discussed by the clubs is to grant homegrown status to players who have spent five years at English academies from the age of 18.

The FA’s medical team were ahead of the curve in seeking to prevent the spread of infection by banning shaking hands, a measure which has become commonplace following the coronavirus outbreak.

England’s players were banned from handshakes and told to greet each other with a fist bump during the last international break for games against Kosovo and Montenegro last November, a practice that has now been adopted by many sports teams, with Joe Root revealing this week that England’s cricketers will not shake hands with their opponents during their tour of Sri Lanka.

Manchester City and Newcastle have joined the trend of Premier League clubs banning journalists after West Ham set a worrying precedent by barring a reporter from their premises in January.

Sportsmail’s Craig Hope has been given a one-week ban by Newcastle after a story this week which revealed details of Allan Saint-Maximin’s disagreement with Steve Bruce over his fitness.

A correspondent on another newspaper was banned by City last week after the club objected to an article about Raheem Sterling posing with a Real Madrid shirt on the eve of their Champions League tie.