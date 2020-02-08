AHEAD OF THE GAME: Jay-Z’s Roc Nation eager to secure deal with Marcus Rashford 

Marcus Rashford is being courted by Roc Nation, the American entertainment agency founded by rapper Jay-Z.

The Manchester United and England striker had informal talks with representatives of the agency while attending last Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami and they are eager to add him to a growing footballing roster that includes Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, as well as many US sports stars and South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi.

Rashford is currently represented by his brothers Dane Rashford and Dwaine Maynard. He has also been targeted by Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola.

The FA of Wales angered agents by closing their office at 5pm on deadline day last week, leaving them unable to register deals in the last few hours of the window.

At least one transfer involving a Welsh club fell through due to the office in Cardiff being closed on the evening of January 31, which led to the FAW apologising to agents in an email seen by Sportsmail.

‘Your email on the 31st was sent at 19.34, this is after 5pm, therefore we did not receive it until Monday 3rd February,’ the FAW wrote in an email sent to a disgruntled agent. ‘Whilst I appreciate this is frustrating, we are bound by the rules, and we are currently unable to do anything to facilitate the transfer.’

One angry agent raged: ‘It’s scandalous. They killed the lad’s move because they went home to watch transfer deadline day on the TV rather than do their job.’

West Ham lived up to the words of co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold – who have been talking up their spending on new players – when negotiating the transfer of Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek last month.

The club initially agreed a fee of £13million plus a £3m loan payment for Soucek with Slavia Prague, only for their asking price to rise by another £500,000 on the grounds that Slavia wanted the deal to be a record for a Czech player.

West Ham eventually agreed to pay a further £800,000, taking the total value of the transfer to £16.8m – topping the £16.5m Borussia Dortmund paid Sparta Prague for Tomas Rosicky in 2001.

Agent Kia Joorabchian is growing increasingly influential at Arsenal having previously been a major player in brokering transfer deals at Chelsea.

After playing a significant role in taking David Luiz from Chelsea to Arsenal last summer, Joorabchian was involved in both of the north London club’s late-January loan deals – with Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares joining from Flamengo and Southampton respectively.

Joorabchian’s relationship with Arsenal’s technical director Edu is thought to be particularly strong.

Sky Sports’ determination to make peace with West Ham following the legal row over comments made on Sunday Supplement a fortnight ago extended to the broadcaster strongly encouraging the programme’s guests to write personal apologies to David Sullivan and David Gold.

One such letter of apology was penned last week, although other journalists who appeared on the programme refused.

Former Leyton Orient owner Barry Hearn has emerged as a key figure in the latest attempted takeover of Newcastle United.

Hearn is understood to have introduced financier Amanda Staveley to representatives of Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title fight against Andy Ruiz Jnr in Saudi Arabia last month, which led to her putting together a £340million bid funded by the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

Hearn is well connected in Saudi after his company Matchroom Sport negotiated the deal to take the Joshua fight to Diriyah.