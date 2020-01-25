AHEAD OF THE GAME: Select English players and Premier League clubs could earn credits for signings

Premier League clubs who give significant playing time to England-qualified players, such as Chelsea this season, could be rewarded with greater leeway to sign more foreign players after Brexit.

In an innovative idea being discussed by the FA and the Premier League, a system of credits based on playing time has been proposed as a possible alternative to a hard quota for homegrown players, under which clubs who play English youngsters would be given more freedom in the transfer market.

The FA and the Premier League have been unable to agree on an updated quota system. The governing body are pushing for the minimum number of homegrown players in each 25-man squad to be raised from eight to 12 after Brexit, which clubs are resisting.

The alternative credit-based system has emerged in informal talks between the two organisations and has the merit of incentivising clubs to play English players rather than just stockpiling them in squads, although it could make life more complicated for managers.

The proposal has yet to be put to the Home Office who, given their control of immigration, ultimately decide what systems are in place for sport.

Peter Kenyon’s emergence as an adviser to Bolton Wanderers has sparked fears that the club have more financial problems and may need fresh investment less than five months after being bought by the Football Ventures group.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive has specialised in finding new investors for clubs in recent years, putting together bids to buy both Newcastle and Sunderland which did not come off.

Bolton’s cash-flow issues do not appear to have been completely solved by the Football Ventures takeover.

Following a flurry of free transfers in September, manager Keith Hill has signed only one player this month, while Football Ventures still owe administrator Paul Appleton almost £1million and a football adviser £660,000 for work done last summer.

The Association of Football Agents discussed plans to take legal action against the FA in addition to confirming their intention to fight FIFA’s proposed cap on fees at a meeting in London this week.

The AFA want to challenge FA rules which state that intermediaries must file an annual return for each of their clients, arguing that the governing body are given all the relevant information when transfers are lodged.

They have engaged Magic Circle law firm Linklaters to take up the case.

West Brom are seeking to raise £70million in fresh investment before the end of the season.

Sportsmail revealed earlier this month that the Championship club are talking to City banks about refinancing, although winning promotion to the Premier League would make such funding less urgent.

Laurence Bassini has taken out an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) due to his inability to settle debts arising from his failed bid to buy Bolton last summer.

The former Watford owner owes money for outstanding legal fees arising from his protracted takeover attempt at Bolton, which collapsed just before the start of the season. Bassini, who has twice been declared bankrupt, has agreed to a formal repayment schedule as an alternative to a third bankruptcy order.

Manchester United are beefing up their scouting operation ahead of the summer transfer window in a strong indication that a major overhaul of the playing staff is being planned at Old Trafford, with the club eager to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at least another transfer window to reshape his squad.

United are seeking to bring in a number of first-team scouts who will report to United’s senior scouting team of Marcel Bout, Jim Lawlor and Simon Wells.