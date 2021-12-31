Ahead of the Orange Bowl, Michigan receives some big pregame news.

Ahead of the Orange Bowl, Michigan receives major pregame news.

When asked about defensive back Daxton Hill’s availability earlier this week, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tried to be vague.

When asked if Hill would be in Miami for the Orange Bowl, Harbaugh said, “He might be,” adding that Hill is recovering from an injury.

During his most recent news conference, Harbaugh said, “He’s working through something right now.”

“We’ll find out if he’ll be able to play later today.”

Despite Harbaugh’s claims that Hill would not play, a report from later Thursday afternoon suggested that he would.

Hill will play against Georgia, according to Wolverines insider Sam Webb.

With just over an hour until kickoff, it appears that the report is correct.

Hill walked out of the tunnel for warmups, according to college football reporter Austin Meek.

