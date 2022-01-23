Ahead of the Packers game, Jimmy Garoppolo makes an honest admission.

Ahead of the Packers game, Jimmy Garoppolo makes an open admission.

Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, is aware that Saturday night may be his final game in a 49er uniform, but that is the last thing on his mind right now.

In a wide-ranging interview with Erin Andrews, Garoppolo confirmed that he wants to extend the Patriots’ playoff run.

Garoppolo explained, “I’m trying to keep this thing going as long as I can because I love these guys.”

