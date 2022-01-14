Ahead of the Premier League title showdown, Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan names Chelsea’s Eden Hazard as the toughest midfielder he’s ever faced.

In the build-up to the Premier League title showdown, Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan names Chelsea’s Eden Hazard as the toughest midfielder he’s ever faced.

Ahead of Manchester City’s match against Chelsea on Saturday, Ilkay Gundogan revealed the toughest midfielder he’s ever faced in his career.

Ahead of Manchester City’s match against Chelsea on Saturday, Ilkay Gundogan revealed the toughest midfielder he’s ever faced in his career.

During a Twitter Q&A, the Germany international singled out Kante for his strength and work ethic every time he steps onto the pitch.

“I would say N’Golo Kante,” Gundogan said when asked who has been his “hardest midfield opponent.”

“He’s incredibly strong, and the amount of effort he puts into the game is astounding…”

During his Qandamp;A with City fans and other football fans, Gundogan responded to a slew of intriguing questions.

The midfielder touched on a variety of topics, including how he found working under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp equally exciting, his pre-match routine, which includes plenty of sleep, and his dislike for pineapple pizza.

Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are the three best players in the world right now, according to the German.

AFCON BETTING SPECIAL – GET £40 IN FREE BETS

The 31-year-old also revealed that he is already working on his coaching badges in preparation for a future career as a manager.

“That is, without a doubt, an option,” Gundogan added.

Right now, I’m working on getting my coaching license.

“With Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Hansi Flick, and Jogi Low, I’ve had or continue to have the opportunity to work with so many world-class coaches.”

Read our Football news live blog for the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed transactions.