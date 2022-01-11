Ahmet Calik, a Turkish footballer, died in a car accident.

Ahmet Calik, a Turkish footballer, was killed in a car accident.

According to a police source, Ahmet Calik, 27, was involved in a traffic accident on a highway near Ankara on Tuesday.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkish footballer Ahmet Calik died in a road accident on Tuesday, according to his club, Ittifak Holding Konyaspor.

He was 27 years old when this happened.

Konyaspor expressed “deep sadness” over Calik’s death in a Twitter post, and offered condolences to his family and the Turkish football community.

Meanwhile, a police source told Anadolu Agency that Calik was involved in a traffic accident early Tuesday near the Turkish capital of Ankara.

According to the source, Calik was the only one in the car, and an investigation into the accident has begun.

On social media, many Turkish Super Lig clubs, including Genclerbirligi, Galatasaray, Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Trabzonspor, as well as the Turkish Football Federation, expressed their condolences over Calik’s death.

Before joining Konyaspor in 2020, the defender spent time with Genclerbirligi and Galatasaray.

In 2018 and 2019, he was a two-time Turkish champion with Galatasaray.

Calik also assisted Galatasaray in winning the Turkish Cup and the Turkish Super Cup.

For Konyaspor, he made 18 league appearances this season.

Between 2015 and 2017, Calik earned eight international caps for Turkiye.