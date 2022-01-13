Aidan Hutchinson has a lofty comparison from Jim Harbaugh.

Aidan Hutchinson and Jim Harbaugh have a high comparison.
After a standout senior season with the Wolverines, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is headed to the NFL Draft.
Many teams are wondering what kind of player they might get next year after the Heisman Trophy finalist is projected to be a potential No. 1 overall pick.
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan’s head coach, did his best to demonstrate Hutchinson’s competitive nature by drawing a comparison between the former Wolverine and a future Hall of Famer.
Harbaugh compared Hutchinson to former Texans star and current Arizona Cardinals pass rusher JJ Watt during an appearance on Sports Radio 610 in Houston.
“He’s a relentless player,” Harbaugh told 247Sports.
“He doesn’t back out of a play.”
It’s all of them.
He’s all out, and then I saw him in practice, and he’s exactly the same every day.
It’s interesting, to say the least.
Our strength coach, Ben Herbert, was a strength coach at Wisconsin, and he’s been asked the same question, which I asked him as well: ‘Who would you compare him to?’ He said the Watt brothers.
As a result, he compares him to JJ Watt.
In his mind, no one compares to agent Aidan Hutchinson.
He was a strength coach for them at both Michigan and Wisconsin.”
Jim Harbaugh Has A Lofty Comparison For Aidan Hutchinson
Jim Harbaugh Has A Lofty Comparison For Aidan Hutchinson
Jim Harbaugh compares potential No. 1 pick Aidan Hutchinson to J.J. Watt:https://t.co/umjpuUtEuepic.twitter.com/iyNbkk5BdA
— 247Sports (@247Sports) January 13, 2022
“It was the relentless play, the high motor that everybody everybody can relate to,” Harbaugh said. “He’s all out all the time. But the talent is there, the production’s there. He set a single season record for sacks. I think he had the most pressures of anybody in the country. We talked about getting to the quarterback. He can physically stop the run and play the edge as well. But he’s a tremendous talent. Intangibles are off the chart. Everything in terms of leadership, in terms of bringing other guys along, to his work ethic. The intelligence (is there) and then go into his intangibles. You’re talking about a 6-foot-6, 268 pounds, runs extremely well, freakishly in his balance and his athleticism. There is nothing not to love about Aidan Hutchinson. I made the statement already, I’m already on record saying that he’ll be the No. 1 pick in the draft. And if he’s sitting there at No. 3, my gosh, I mean, that would be that would be a heck of a thing for your hometown team. But I think everybody’s gonna see it. The way he can affect a game, what kind of teammate he is. Everyone talks about what kind of a guy he is in the locker room. This is a team guy all the way. Really smart. He’s got everything going for him and so that’s worthy of the number one pick.”