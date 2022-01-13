Aidan Hutchinson has a lofty comparison from Jim Harbaugh.

Aidan Hutchinson and Jim Harbaugh have a high comparison.

After a standout senior season with the Wolverines, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is headed to the NFL Draft.

Many teams are wondering what kind of player they might get next year after the Heisman Trophy finalist is projected to be a potential No. 1 overall pick.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan’s head coach, did his best to demonstrate Hutchinson’s competitive nature by drawing a comparison between the former Wolverine and a future Hall of Famer.

Harbaugh compared Hutchinson to former Texans star and current Arizona Cardinals pass rusher JJ Watt during an appearance on Sports Radio 610 in Houston.

“He’s a relentless player,” Harbaugh told 247Sports.

“He doesn’t back out of a play.”

It’s all of them.

He’s all out, and then I saw him in practice, and he’s exactly the same every day.

It’s interesting, to say the least.

Our strength coach, Ben Herbert, was a strength coach at Wisconsin, and he’s been asked the same question, which I asked him as well: ‘Who would you compare him to?’ He said the Watt brothers.

As a result, he compares him to JJ Watt.

In his mind, no one compares to agent Aidan Hutchinson.

He was a strength coach for them at both Michigan and Wisconsin.”

Jim Harbaugh compares potential No. 1 pick Aidan Hutchinson to J.J. Watt:https://t.co/umjpuUtEuepic.twitter.com/iyNbkk5BdA — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 13, 2022