Ainsley Maitland-Niles, a former Arsenal player, has joined Roma on a loan deal with no buy option.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, an Arsenal outcast, has signed a loan deal with Roma, with no option to buy.

This season, the midfielder has had limited opportunities at Arsenal.

Jose Mourinho, the manager of Roma, has been eager to add the Arsenal academy graduate to his ranks.

And his team was able to secure a loan until June.

The transfer is simply a loan transfer with no option to buy.

“Ainsley came to me and explained the reasons why he thought the best thing for him in his career right now is to move away,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said yesterday in response to speculation surrounding the 24-year-old.

“He thinks the chance to move to Rome and work for Jose is a fantastic opportunity.

“We had this conversation in the summer and decided to keep him at the club and assess the situation in December, but he’s entitled to that opportunity given the amount of minutes he’s played.”

“It’s difficult to turn away a player who feels that way and has a strong argument like he does, so we decided to let him go and wish him all the best.”

Maitland-Niles has played 132 times for his boyhood club, starting the FA Cup final in 2020 and earning his first five England caps in the months that followed.

However, he has fallen out of favor since then, starting just two Premier League games this season.

Last season, he was on loan at West Brom for the second half of the campaign.

The contract of Maitland-Niles with Arsenal runs until 2023.

Roma will have to raise funds through player sales in order to afford a permanent move at a later date after spending more than £30 million on Tammy Abraham in the summer.

In Rome, Maitland-Niles joins compatriots Abraham and Chris Smalling.

Roma are currently in seventh place in Serie A, six points behind the top four teams.

