Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal has ‘agreed personal terms’ with Jose Mourinho’s Roma, with the two clubs close to agreeing a deal.

AINSLEY MAITLAND-NILES is said to have reached a personal agreement with Roma.

The 24-year-old is frustrated with his lack of playing time at Arsenal and appears desperate to leave.

After returning from a loan spell with West Bromwich Albion last summer, the star has struggled for game time this season.

According to Sportitalia, Maitland-Niles has agreed to join Jose Mourinho’s side when the transfer window opens on January 1st.

The two parties have been arguing for days, and it appears that they have finally reached an agreement.

Only a final agreement between the Serie A club and the Premier League club remains.

Tiago Pinto, Roma’s sporting director, is said to prefer a six-month loan with the option of a permanent move.

A four-year contract has been mentioned as well, but no progress has been made in negotiations for a future permanent fee.

Everton has also been linked with Maitland-Niles.

They were also willing to pay around £15 million to sign him on a long-term deal.

Mikel Arteta praised Maitland-Niles earlier this season after the five-cap England international stayed at the club following clear-the-air talks.

“All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play @arsenal,” Maitland-Niles wrote on Instagram, prompting him to train on his own.

“I see a different player in terms of his urgency, commitment, and clarity in his play and purpose,” Arteta said shortly after.

“Since we made the decision, I’ve been clear about what I’m seeing, and I want him to stay because he’ll be useful.”

“He possesses a tremendous talent in that he is adaptable to any position on the field.”

