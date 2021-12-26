Ainsley Maitland-Niles will join Jose Mourinho’s Roma on loan during the January transfer window.

According to reports, Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles will join Roma on loan in January.

After returning from a loan spell at West Brom last summer, the midfielder has struggled for game time this season.

According to Goal, Maitland-Niles has agreed to join Jose Mourinho’s Roma on loan when the January transfer window opens.

Tiago Pinto, the club’s sporting director, is said to prefer a six-month loan with the option of a permanent move.

Although negotiations for a future permanent fee have yet to progress, a four-year contract has been mentioned.

Everton were said to be interested in the 24-year-old and willing to pay around £15 million to sign him on a permanent basis.

