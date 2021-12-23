AJ Brown, the Titans’ wide receiver, has received some encouraging news.

The Titans got some good news about WR AJ Brown.

Due to a number of key contributors’ injuries, the Tennessee Titans have dropped from the top of the AFC standings in recent weeks.

However, the team received some good news on Thursday regarding the status of top wide receiver AJ Brown.

The Titans expect AJ Brown to return to the lineup against the San Francisco 49ers tonight, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe.

Brown hasn’t played since Week 11 and is on injured reserve due to a chest injury.

According to Rapoport, the Titans have designated him to return to action this week.

