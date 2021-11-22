AJ Brown’s X-Ray Results Have Arrived, according to reports.

AJ Brown’s x-ray results are said to be in.

The Titans have received some early good news regarding star receiver AJ Brown.

Brown had to leave Sunday’s game against the Texans due to a chest injury and did not return.

X-rays on Brown’s ribs came back negative, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and he’ll have more tests today.

For the time being, Titans fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as the team cannot afford another star player injury.

Tennessee’s star running back Derrick Henry broke his foot a few weeks ago, and it’s unclear whether he’ll play again this season.

Julio Jones, a wide receiver, has a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve in November.

13th.

Brown is having another good season and is on pace for his third 1,000-yard season in a row.

On 46 catches, he has 615 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s thrown for more than 90 yards three times, all in a three-week span in October.

He had his best game against the Colts on Halloween, when he had 10 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Brown had eight catches for 133 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs the previous week.

When healthy, he’s a game-changer and an integral part of the Titans’ offensive identity.

AJ Brown’s x-ray results are said to be in.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For A.J. Brown

X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For A.J. Brown