AJ Dillon, the Packers’ running back, has suffered a serious injury.

AJ Dillon, the Packers’ running back, has been diagnosed with a serious injury.

For the rest of Saturday night’s game, the Green Bay Packers could be without their thug in the backfield.

Running back AJ Dillon is questionable going forward, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, after leaving the field in obvious pain.

“Packers running back AJ Dillon has a chest injury and is doubtful to return,” according to Demovsky.

Packers Get Tough Injury News On RB AJ Dillon

Packers Get Tough Injury News On RB AJ Dillon

Packers RB AJ Dillon has a chest injury and is questionable to return. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 23, 2022