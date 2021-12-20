AJ Rosen, a three-time Olympian luger from the United Kingdom, has died at the age of 37 after a ‘ferocious’ cancer battle, prompting a flood of tributes.

AJ Rosen, a British three-time Olympian luger, has died at the age of 37 after a ‘ferocious’ cancer battle, with tributes pouring in.

Rosen competed in the Olympic Winter Games in Turin (2006), Vancouver (2010), and PyeongChang (2018).

In the 2008-09 season, he also finished sixth in the Luge World Cup, the best ever result for a British athlete.

“With great sadness we announce that 3x Team GB Olympian AJ Rosen passed away this morning following a ferocious battle against cancer,” Luge GB wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“AJ was not only one of the greatest GB Luge Olympians of all time, but he was also the friendliest and most down-to-earth person you could ever meet.”

“The British Olympic Association is deeply saddened to hear of Adam ‘AJ’ Rosen’s passing,” said Andy Anson, chief executive of the British Olympic Association.

“AJ was a three-time Olympian in luge who was frequently the only representative from his sport for Team GB, but his infectious smile and warm personality made him a highly valued member of any Team GB delegation he was a part of.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to AJ’s family, friends, and colleagues in the sporting world.”

