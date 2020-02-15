Ajax boss Erik ten Hag criticises Barcelona’s advanced role for Frenkie de Jong

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has criticised Barcelona boss Quique Setien for handing Frenkie de Jong an advanced role in his side.

Since Setien’s appointment at Barcelona following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde, the Dutch midfielder has played in a more forward role and even found the net in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Real Betis.

De Jong has already become an instrumental member of Barcelona’s first team but Ten Hag has slammed them for playing him in a too attacking position, claiming he is usually ‘in charge of supplying’.

‘He is not a scorer,’ Ten Hag explained on Dutch media outlet Ziggo Sport, as cited by Diario AS.

‘He is the player who is in charge of supplying, of supplying the team-mates who give the assists or who score goals from their position.

‘I would have liked to continue counting on both of them (De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, now at Juventus) for one or two more years, because It would have been better for Ajax and for Dutch football.

‘With them you can go further in the Champions League because they are very high quality players.’