Ajax boss Erik ten Hag reveals interest in Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen 

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has revealed his interest in signing Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen on a free transfer in the summer.

The Belgium centre-back’s contract with the north London outfit expires in the summer and his future remains uncertain under new manager Jose Mourinho.

Vertonghen, 32, is allowed to speak to foreign clubs ahead of a summer transfer and Ten Hag claims Ajax – who the defender played for between 2006 and 2012 – are monitoring his situation with intent.

‘Jan has a history at Ajax,’ he told Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sport.

‘Of course we are following his situation very closely, but you also have to look at the position in which someone plays.

‘If that comes together, the availability and the position in which he plays, then he is an option.

‘There is no question of any age limit here. If someone is good enough, it doesn’t matter how old he is.’