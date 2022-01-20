Ajax is interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Steven Bergwijn in January, but Daniel Levy has rejected a £15 million offer.

Ajax is interested in signing Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn in January, but Daniel Levy has turned down a £15 million offer.

Even though Antonio Conte wants Steven Bergwijn to stay, AJAX will make one final attempt to sign him.

Bergwijn, a Dutch winger, scored two goals in injury time to help Tottenham beat Leicester 3-2 on Wednesday.

A £15 million bid for Amsterdam giants Ajax was rejected.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is hoping to recoup a larger portion of the £27 million he paid for the player in 2020 from PSV Eindhoven.

Despite Conte’s comments after the dramatic win, the Eredivisie’s second-placed side hasn’t given up hope of signing Bergwijn, who is 24 years old.

“He is an important player because he possesses characteristics that are lacking in our squad… we don’t have many creative players,” Tottenham manager Conte said.

“He’s very good in one-on-one combat, and he knows how to beat the man.”

“He can play striker, he can play No 10, and he is an important player for us, for me, and we must strive to improve, to become stronger, rather than losing a player and becoming weaker.”

“Steven is a player who can start games or change the game if he’s in good physical condition and fitness.

“You know the player has to be happy, and I believe the player is happy to remain with Tottenham and play for them.”

“To turn around a game like this was a boy’s dream,” Bergwijn said after scoring twice in 80 seconds against Leicester.

I am content.

“It was a huge win, and we still have a lot of games left,” he said. “We’ll have to work hard and see how things go game by game.”