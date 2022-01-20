Ajax is interested in signing Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn in January, but Daniel Levy has turned down a £15 million bid.

Ajax is interested in signing Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn in January, but Daniel Levy has turned down a £15 million offer.

Even though Antonio Conte wants Steven Bergwijn to stay, AJAX will make one final attempt to sign him.

Bergwijn, a Dutch winger, scored two goals in injury time to help Tottenham beat Leicester 3-2 on Wednesday.

A £15 million bid was turned down by Amsterdam giants Ajax.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is hoping to recoup a larger portion of the £27 million he paid PSV Eindhoven for the player in 2020.

Despite Conte’s comments after the dramatic win, the Eredivisie’s second-placed side has not given up hope of signing Bergwijn, who is 24 years old.

“He is an important player because he has characteristics that, in our squad… we don’t have many creative players,” Tottenham manager Conte said.

“He’s very good in one-on-one combat, and he knows how to beat the man.”

“He can play striker, he can play No 10, and he is an important player for us, for me, and we must strive to improve, to become stronger, rather than lose a player and become weaker.”

“Steven is a player who can start games or change the game if he’s in good physical condition and fitness.

“You have to be happy for the player, and I believe the player is happy to stay and play for Tottenham.”

“To turn around a game like this was a boy’s dream,” Bergwijn said after scoring twice in 80 seconds against Leicester.

I’m content with myself.

“It was a huge win, and we still have a lot of games to play, so we’ll have to work hard and see what happens game by game.”

