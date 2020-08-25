Ajax set transfer deadline with Man Utd target ‘awaiting offers’

Dutch side Ajax have set a deadline for Premier League clubs to tie up a deal for midfielder Donny van de Beek amid Man Utd interest, according to a report.

The 23-year-old Dutch star, who had been tipped to join Real Madrid, has been on the Red Devils’ radar all season.

Van de Beek fits the bill with the type of ambitious, hungry and dynamic qualities that Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants at Old Trafford.

And now Sky Sports claim that the midfielder ‘is awaiting offers from Premier League clubs as he remains likely to leave the club this summer’.

Despite being close to a deal with Real before the shutdown of European football, Van de Beek ‘did not complete a medical or sign an agreement with the club’.

And Sky Sports claims that he will ‘will consider a move to the Premier League’ but Ajax are still waiting ‘formal offers’ for their player.

The Dutch outfit have set a deadline of September 13 for clubs to sign Van de Beek as they want ‘any deal to be completed’ before their first match of the new Eredivisie season kicks off.

Speaking in June, Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag claimed Van de Beek could leave along with Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico this summer.

Ten Hag told Dutch newspaper Het Parool: “The transfer market will start in August. The top leagues are now being played out, so the money flows are maintained. The market value of players will be slightly depressed, but not much.

“Based on their performance and ambition, a number of our players also want to make the move abroad. Agreements have been made with Andre Onana, Donny van de Beek and Nicolás Tagliafico, but it remains to be seen whether the market is indeed breaking loose.

“For Onana and Van de Beek, another year of Ajax could certainly be an option, for Tagliafico it is slightly different because of his age.”