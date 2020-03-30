Al-Ahly: A check to contribute to a believer’s treatment issued two weeks ago

A source inside Al-Ahly revealed that the amount approved by the club’s board of directors with the approval of the Ministry of Youth and Sports issued his bank check two weeks ago.

A source said in his statements to “Yalla Koura” today, Saturday: “The check for the contribution to the treatment of Moamen Zakaria by the club, worth 600 thousand pounds, was issued two weeks ago.”

People close to Moamen Zakaria attributed one of the reasons for the player’s grief, in his televised remarks, to not obtaining funds from the club to contribute to his treatment, with the exception of $ 15,000 when he went to Germany several months ago.

Hossam Ghali, the former leader of Al-Ahly, posted a picture of his believing in Zakaria through his official account on “Instagram”, commenting on it: “Do I not like what is happening with Moamen Zakaria ??”

Moamen Zakaria is currently in America to recover from the disease he is suffering from.