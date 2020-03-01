Al-Ahly announces Fatehi’s injury and prepares him to meet Al-Awda against the Sundowns

Al-Ahly player Ahmed Fathi sustained a severe bruising in the left foot, as his team faced South Africa’s Sundowns in the African Champions League.

According to Al-Ahly’s doctor, Khaled Mahmoud, in statements to reporters after the match, Fathi suffered from severe swelling in the knee, as he left the stadium, and was suffering from an injury.

Fathi will travel with the Al-Ahly mission to South Africa in preparation for the return confrontation against the Sundowns, which will be held next Saturday.

Al-Ahly will meet Sundowns next Saturday in the second leg of the African Champions League quarter-finals.

Al-Ahly managed to beat the Sundowns with two clean goals on Saturday evening at Cairo International Stadium, by going to the quarter-finals of the African competition.