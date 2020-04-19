Al-Ahly refuses to solve the “Fils” crisis, was cordially with Sfaxien, and stuck to FIFA

Al-Ahly club officials rejected friendly solutions with Tunisia’s Sfaxi in the Nigerian Junior Ajay player, Al-Ahly, and the Red Administration insisted on moving forward in escalating the issue to the International Football Association (FIFA) in order to preserve the club’s rights.

Al-Ahly submitted an official complaint to the International Football Association “FIFA” against Sfaxien to recover 100 thousand dollars, representing the rest of the amount of 125 thousand dollars that was transferred to the Tunisian club from Al-Ahly several years ago by mistake, and related to the deal of Nigerian Junior Ajay, the current Al-Ahly player and the former Sfaxian.

The crisis started when the former Al-Ahly Council, headed by Eng. Mahmoud Taher, transferred $ 125,000 to Sfaxien by the “wrong path”, as it was decided to transfer this amount to the Nigerian Club of Lyon, which is the right to care for Junior Ajay.

The current Al-Ahly Council, headed by Mahmoud Al-Khatib, attempted to recover $ 125,000 from Sfax in friendly ways over the past months. The Tunisian club transferred only $ 25,000 and continued to delay Al-Ahly in paying the rest of the amount before requesting the installment of 100,000, which was totally rejected by Al-Ahly and decided to escalate The case for FIFA.

The past hours witnessed attempts by the Tunisian club to resolve the crisis amicably, and Moez Al-Mestiri, head of the football branch in Sfaxi, confirmed in TV statements yesterday, Saturday, that his club intends to solve the Ajay benefit crisis with Al-Ahly in a friendly way.

Moez Al-Mestari admitted that Al-Ahly received 25 thousand dollars from the amount of 125 thousand dollars, and he also admitted that Al-Ahly escalated the issue to FIFA, which was published by “The Seventh Day” during the past two days, and Al-Mestari revealed that his club wants to solve the crisis through friendly means, claiming that the whole world lives Exceptions are currently being made against the background of the Corona pandemic.

However, officials of the Red Castle renewed their refusal of friendly solutions with Sfaxi in this crisis for several reasons, foremost of which is that Al-Ahly tried a lot in friendly ways to obtain this amount, but the Tunisian party did not respond to all these attempts, and the amount of 100 thousand dollars does not deserve all this delay In the payment for a large club and owner of many financial resources such as Sfaxian, besides that the crisis is old and before the spread of “Corona” months or even years ago, Al Ahly is asking for $ 125 thousand two years ago almost without a response from the Tunisian club.