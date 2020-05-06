Al-Ahly train will not wait for you .. The Five Commandments for Juma

“Saleh Jumah’s mental problem, and any player who ignored my instructions, I will exclude him. I hope for Jumah Al-Tawfiq in another club.” These words, which were issued by Al-Ahly club coach Rene Fyler, put the final chapter in Saleh Jumah, the Red Castle playmaker’s relationship with the team, after a break of lack of commitment For more than one coach and permanent exclusion from participation based on this.

Many of the soccer stars have been keen in the recent period to give advice in favor of Jumaa, after they considered it a loss for Egyptian football to lose such talent due to lack of discipline.

Amr Zaki

Amr Zaki, the former star of Zamalek and the Egyptian team, wagered on the restoration of Saleh Juma, the playmaker of Al-Ahly and the Pharaohs team, to his level in the new season, stressing that the player will be an addition to any team joining him, and Amr Zaki published a photo with Saleh Juma via his personal account on the Instagram site, Commenting on it, he said: “Saleh Gomaa is one of the best talents in the Egyptian football … He has always been in brilliance with the national teams and a great advantage for any club in the new season … I bet on his strong return next season and his return to the Egyptian team.”



Saleh, Juma, and Amr, Zaki

Dia mr

Dia Al-Sayed, the former national coach of the national team, gave advice to Al-Ahly playmaker, Al-Ahly, and Al-Sayed said in TV statements to “On Time Sport”: “Initially, Saleh Al-Jumaa was a talented player and he was with us in the generation that participated in the Junior World Cup in Colombia. The missionaries in Egyptian football, Saleh joined Al-Ahly and his technical level did not develop until now, he got more than one chance and he has to know that age passes quickly and everyone sees what the player offers, Al-Ahly train shreds any player who does not know the capabilities of himself, and I hope that Saleh takes into account these opportunities That was made available to him, because he is a big player and he has in his hand to change all of this Vahem, and is able to work well on the same. “

Farouk Jaafar

Farouk Jaafar, the former star of Zamalek, said, in television statements, that the ball is not the first in the life of Saleh Jumaa, and therefore his relationship with Al-Ahly ended and will not be in the interests of Zamalek.

Ahmed Shouber

Ahmed Schubert advised on behalf of Jumah on the Time or Sport screen, saying: “Advice for Jumah in the father’s language, if you don’t respect your talent, your days will be limited in the ball. These are your best days. You must restore your accounts and restrain yourself.”

Walid Soliman

As for Walid Suleiman, the playmaker of Al-Ahly, he said in televised statements: “Saleh Jumaa is my little brother. His best efforts and patience to prove to the technical staff that he is worthy of playing essential, Saleh is in the club and performs his exercises, but I advise him to wait for the opportunity and stick to it when you reach it, and not to surrender.