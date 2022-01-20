Al Hilal will ‘launch a loan transfer swoop for Arsenal outcast Aubameyang and pay his full £350k wages ahead of a PERMANENT move,’ according to the report.

ARSENAL striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is said to have received a loan offer from Al Hilal, who are willing to cover his astronomical wages.

After being stripped of his captaincy by MIkel Arteta, the 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Emirates.

Al Nassr is said to have made Aubameyang a loan offer, with the obligation to sign him permanently for £6.7 million.

Al Hilal, a Saudi Arabian rival, is said to have entered the race to bring the Gabonese international to the Middle East.

Al Hilal are also looking to bring the player to the Gulf country on loan, according to the Daily Mail, and are willing to pay all of his £350,000-a-week wages.

Arsenal is said to be interested in the fact that they will cover his salary, according to the news outlet.

They even claim that the club has put together a package to turn his summer loan into a permanent stay.

Aubameyang and his team are said to be considering Al Hilal’s proposal at the moment.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Aside from Saudi Arabia, European clubs are eyeing a January move for the former Borussia Dortmund striker.

Five teams are interested in the center-forward, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

“Aubameyang is being pursued by a number of European clubs,” he tweeted.

Among them are AC Milan, Juventus, PSG, Marseille, and Sevilla.

“The loan bid for Al Nassr remains on the table.”

Arsenal is open to suggestions.”

After missing the Africa Cup of Nations due to a heart scare, Aubameyang has returned to Arsenal.

However, in an Instagram post, he announced that he is fully fit.

“Hello guys, I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy!!” it read.

“Thank you so much for your messages over the last few days; I’m already back on track.”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.