Al Hilal will ‘launch a loan transfer swoop for Arsenal outcast Aubameyang and pay his full £350k wages ahead of a PERMANENT move,’ according to the report.

ARSENAL striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly being courted by Al Hilal, who are willing to cover his astronomically high wages.

After being stripped of his captaincy by MIkel Arteta, the 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Emirates.

Al Nassr is said to have made Aubameyang a loan offer, with the option of signing him permanently for £6.7 million.

Al Hilal, a Saudi Arabian rival, is now said to have entered the race to bring the Gabonese international to the region.

Al Hilal are also looking to bring the player to the Gulf country on loan, according to the Daily Mail, and are willing to pay all of his £350,000-a-week wages.

Arsenal is said to be interested in the fact that they will cover his salary, according to the news outlet.

They even claim that the club has put together a package to turn his summer loan into a permanent stay.

According to reports, Aubameyang and his team will now consider the Al Hilal proposal.

Aside from Saudi Arabia, European clubs are eyeing a January move for the former Borussia Dortmund striker.

Five teams are interested in signing the centre-forward, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

“Several European clubs interested in signing Aubameyang,” he tweeted.

They include AC Milan, Juventus, PSG, Marseille, and Sevilla.

“The loan bid for Al Nassr is still on the table.

Arsenal is receptive to offers.”

Aubameyang has returned to Arsenal after a heart scare forced him to leave the Africa Cup of Nations early.

However, he has stated that he is fully fit in an Instagram post.

“Hello guys, I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is completely fine and I’m completely healthy!!” it read.

“Thank you so much for all of your messages over the last few days; I’m already back to work.”

