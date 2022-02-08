Al Michaels has received a Super Bowl request from Howard Stern.

Al Michaels has a Super Bowl request from Howard Stern.

On Sunday night, Al Michaels is set to call what could be his final Super Bowl broadcast.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in this year’s Super Bowl, which will be broadcast on NBC.

The game will be broadcast on NBC, with Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, and Michelle Tafoya on the call.

Howard Stern, a long-time radio host, pleaded with Michaels on Tuesday to promote vaccination during the game.

According to The Big Lead, Stern said to Michaels on his SiriusXM radio show, “When there’s a 100 million [people watching], do you ever feel, and I know with sports, you can’t be controversial.”

“I understand that no one is there to hear your opinion — but Al, when you’re on there with 100 million people, tell them to get vaccinated for Christ’s sake, you know what I mean?” Stern begged.

“Don’t you ever wish you could just break out and say what you’re thinking? Wouldn’t it be great to advocate a little?”

Howard Stern Has A Super Bowl Request For Al Michaels

Howard Stern Has A Super Bowl Request For Al Michaels