Al Michaels Reacts To Former Partner John Madden’s Death

Al Michaels Reacts To Former Business Partner John Madden’s Death

John Madden, the famous football coach and broadcaster, died earlier this week.

He was 85 years old at the time.

Al Michaels made some touching remarks about Madden shortly after the news of his death was made public.

Michaels, who co-hosted ABC’s Monday Night Football and NBC’s Sunday Night Football with Madden, had nothing but praise for one of the game’s greatest voices.

“The term’Renaissance man’ is thrown around a little too loosely these days,” Michaels said, “but John was as close as you can get.”

“I’ll miss him tremendously as a dear friend, a wonderful partner in the broadcast booth, and a man who brought so much joy to so many people.”

