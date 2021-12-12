Alabama coach Nate Oats is dubbed a “punk” by Dan Dakich.

Coach Nate Oats of Alabama is referred to as a “punk” by Dan Dakich.

After Alabama’s big win on Saturday, one former ESPN radio host wasn’t impressed with coach Nate Oats’ behavior.

The Crimson Tide won in dramatic fashion, with a last-second block securing a one-point win over Houston.

Replays suggested that JD Davison’s block could have been mistaken for goaltending.

Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson made a beeline for the referees after the final buzzer sounded, expressing his displeasure with the non-call.

Meanwhile, Oats stood near half-court, smiling as he extended his hand for a handshake.

