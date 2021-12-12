Alabama coach Nate Oats is dubbed a “punk” by Dan Dakich.

Coach Nate Oats of Alabama is referred to as a “punk” by Dan Dakich.
After Alabama’s big win on Saturday, one former ESPN radio host wasn’t impressed with coach Nate Oats’ behavior.
The Crimson Tide won in dramatic fashion, with a last-second block securing a one-point win over Houston.
Replays suggested that JD Davison’s block could have been mistaken for goaltending.
Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson made a beeline for the referees after the final buzzer sounded, expressing his displeasure with the non-call.
Meanwhile, Oats stood near half-court, smiling as he extended his hand for a handshake.
Dan Dakich Calls Alabama Coach Nate Oats A ‘Punk’
Why is Nate Oats acting like a lil punk?
What the hell is wrong with coaches these days?
Walk like a man Nate
Sampson is hot ..that’s his business with his team
Oates is acting like a lil punk here
Ridiculous https://t.co/otPQcYn3E6
— Dan Dakich (@dandakich) December 12, 2021