Alabama fans dislike Bill O’Brien these days.

Bill O’Brien is no longer popular among Alabama fans.

In the second half of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, Alabama leads Cincinnati 17-6, but Crimson Tide fans believe offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is keeping them from being up even more.

Through three quarters, Alabama has dominated Cincinnati on the ground, rushing for over 200 yards.

However, quarterback Bryce Young has struggled to move the ball consistently in the air, completing only 15 of 24 passes for 155 yards.

‘Bama fans are clamoring for O’Brien to rely even more on the team’s running game, which he has dialed up 10 more running plays than passing plays thus far.

A quick search of Twitter reveals a slew of Crimson Tide fans pleading with O’Brien to run the ball more often.