Alabama has added four more players to the transfer portal.

Five Alabama Crimson Tide players reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal the morning after the Crimson Tide’s National Championship loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night.

That number is still increasing just one day later.

According to Crimson Tide insider Tony Tsoukalas, Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, quarterback Braxton Barker, defensive back Clark Griffin, and tight end Colin Bryant were among the four walk-on players who were reportedly lost to the transfer portal on Wednesday.

