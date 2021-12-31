Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Reacts To The First Half

Alabama’s Nick Saban Reacts To Their First-Half Performance

The Alabama Crimson Tide may not have blown the doors off Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, but they had a 17-3 lead at halftime.

Alabama’s head coach, Nick Saban, is also impressed.

While on his way to his halftime lockers, Saban was interviewed and described his team’s final drive defense as “great.”

He praised quarterback Bryce Young’s performance and praised the team’s two-minute drill.

Saban said, via Saturday Down South, “Well, it was great.”

“We had a fantastic 2-minute, Bryce made a great play to the back, and we got good field position and scored, which was crucial.”

The defense then did a fantastic job in the final two minutes of the game to stop them, which is fantastic.”

In the first half, Alabama’s offense was nearly unstoppable.

Each of their first three drives resulted in a touchdown.

For the first time since 2008, their first drive was a statement, with 10 straight run plays.

