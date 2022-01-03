Alabama staffer gets head coaching job, according to a report.

Alabama staffer lands head coaching job, according to reports
Keeping assistants in-house is one of the most difficult parts of running a college football dynasty.
Following the national championship game on January 10, another Nick Saban Alabama disciple will depart for their own opportunity on Monday.
Ron Cooper, a Crimson Tide analyst, is reportedly taking a head coaching job with a FCS school, according to FootballScoop.com.
Sources: Ron Cooper will remain with Alabama through the national championship before moving into this new head coaching role https://t.co/QElAlt6Cu4
— FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) January 3, 2022
