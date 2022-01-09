Alabama vs. Georgia: ESPN’s Computer Prediction

Alabama vs. Florida: ESPN Computer’s Early Prediction

Alabama–Georgia 2.0 is four days away.

The two powerhouses will meet again for the national title, this time in a rematch of the SEC Championship Game.

On December 4, when these two teams first met, the Crimson Tide defeated the then-No.

With a 41-24 victory, the Bulldogs won the conference championship.

Alabama appeared to be the superior team on that particular afternoon.

Despite this, Georgia has been installed as a slight betting favorite in Monday’s national championship match.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 34-11 Orange Bowl victory over Michigan, while Alabama advanced to this point by dominating Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

The Football Power Index (FPI) of ESPN has also made a pre-game prediction for the game.

Georgia is favored by the ESPN computer, just like the experts in Vegas.

Georgia is pursuing its first national championship since 1980.

Alabama, on the other hand, hasn’t won the national championship since…last season.

Needless to say, one fanbase is far more hungry than the other, despite the fact that the game still attracts a large number of Crimson Tide fans.

The game between Alabama and Georgia will begin at 8 p.m.

ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday night.

The game will air on ESPN.

