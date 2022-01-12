Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams has been diagnosed with an injury, according to reports.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams has been diagnosed with an injury.

When Alabama star Jameson Williams suffered a non-contact knee injury during last night’s National Championship game, the Crimson Tide faithful feared the worst.

Those fears have now been realized, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter’s reports.

Williams, a top wide receiver prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, is said to have torn his ACL.

In the next ten days, the explosive WR is expected to have surgery.

According to Schefter, doctors believe the 20-year-old will make a full recovery and maintain his sub-4.3 40-yard dash time.

Breaking: Injury Diagnosis Reportedly In For Alabama WR Jameson Williams

