Alabama’s Jameson Williams was injured during the national championship game.

In the second quarter of the national championship game, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Williams was hurt at the end of a big play.

The speedy wideout ran untouched down the left seam and hauled in Bryce Young’s pass for a 40-yard gain, but his left knee gave out as he tried to plant and make a cut.

He grabbed it right away and was helped off the field and into the blue medical tent.

Williams was later able to walk to the locker room on his own.

Alabama Star Jameson Williams Injured During National Title

