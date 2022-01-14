Alabama’s national title loss is a “flesh wound,” according to a CFB analyst.

Alabama’s National Championship loss is a “Flesh Wound,” according to a CFB analyst.

Georgia beat Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, passing its toughest test.

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated discussed Georgia’s victory over Alabama on the most recent episode of The Paul Finebaum Show.

The Crimson Tide’s loss to the Bulldogs, according to Forde, was just a graze on the skin.

“It’s a vote of confidence for Georgia,” Forde said.

“Alabama has a flesh wound.”

To be honest, Forde’s assessment of this setback is probably correct.

After a tough loss in the national championship game, Alabama usually rebuilds.

