Alabama’s QB Transfer Is Met With Mixed Reactions Across College Football

The College Football World Reacts to Alabama’s QB Switch

Paul Tyson, a former Alabama quarterback, announced his decision to play for Herm Edwards at Arizona State on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Tyson was one of five Bama players to enter the portal.

And within a week, Bear Bryant’s great-grandson had found a new home on television.

Tyson tweeted, “Let’s get to work…”

“(hashtag)ForksUp,” says the user.

YES YES YES YES YES YES https://t.co/RfPUGZtHEl — Shawn Conlon (@Sconlon014) January 16, 2022

Tyson joins 2016-17 Alabama QB Blake Barnett as former Crimson Tide quarterbacks to make the move to Arizona State. https://t.co/Ece7WwhsXC — Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) January 16, 2022