Alabama’s QB Transfer Is Met With Mixed Reactions Across College Football

The College Football World Reacts to Alabama’s QB Switch
Paul Tyson, a former Alabama quarterback, announced his decision to play for Herm Edwards at Arizona State on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Tyson was one of five Bama players to enter the portal.
And within a week, Bear Bryant’s great-grandson had found a new home on television.
Tyson tweeted, “Let’s get to work…”
“(hashtag)ForksUp,” says the user.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama QB Transfer News
College Football World Reacts To Alabama QB Transfer News
Let’s get to work… #ForksUp 🔱 pic.twitter.com/8gfpYPgssQ
— Paul Tyson (@Paul_Tyson17) January 16, 2022
YES YES YES YES YES YES https://t.co/RfPUGZtHEl
— Shawn Conlon (@Sconlon014) January 16, 2022
Tyson joins 2016-17 Alabama QB Blake Barnett as former Crimson Tide quarterbacks to make the move to Arizona State. https://t.co/Ece7WwhsXC
— Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) January 16, 2022
Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson announces transfer to Arizona State. Former 4-star HS prospect. Great grandson of Bear Bryant.
Completed 10 of 16 for 150 yards in five games this season. Has 3 years of eligibility with the extra Covid year. https://t.co/AY9KavYmcV
— Doug Haller (@DougHaller) January 16, 2022