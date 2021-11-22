Alabama’s Quarterback Believes Conference Refs Favor the Crimson Tide

Alabama’s Quarterback Believes the SEC Refs Favor the Crimson Tide

Bo Nix will not play in Saturday’s Iron Bowl against Alabama, but that won’t stop the Auburn quarterback from adding to the rivalry’s ferocity.

On Monday, the junior quarterback appeared on the podcast “The Next Round,” where he discussed his feelings about SEC officials after the Tide won a game against Arkansas despite some controversial calls.

“Just a few of those obviously contentious calls in that game raise some questions, for sure, unless you’re an Alabama fan.”

“It’s all part of the fun,” Nix explained.

“I think anyone who is unbiased would think something is different,” Auburn’s quarterback continued.

“It is what it is, and that is all there is to it.”

That’s how it’s been for a long time.

It’s all part of the fun.

They also have some talented players on their roster.

That is something you cannot take away from them.”

This one will almost certainly be pinned to the Alabama locker room bulletin board by Nick Saban.

The Crimson Tide came out on top of the No. 1 team in the country.

Bryce Young, a sophomore quarterback, had a fantastic game, leading Arkansas to a 21-point victory.

The Heisman Trophy contender threw for 559 yards and five touchdowns on 31-40 passing.

Jameson Williams, an Ohio State transfer, received three of them.

Arkansas fought hard against Alabama, but the Crimson Tide prevailed and won the SEC West.

Alabama now turns its attention to in-state rival Auburn for a rematch of the storied Iron Bowl rivalry.

After suffering a season-ending ankle injury, Nix will miss this game.

He’ll have to keep his fingers crossed that he’s not writing checks that his Auburn teammates won’t be able to cash.

Alabama’s Quarterback Believes SEC Refs Favor the Crimson Tide

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

SEC Quarterback Thinks Conference Refs Favor Alabama

SEC Quarterback Thinks Conference Refs Favor Alabama

Auburn QB Bo Nix threw some shade at SEC officiating in Alabama games on today’s show. See the full interview here: https://t.co/W7pUFq8vxC Bo Nix’s weekly appearance is presented by @CraneWorks1987. pic.twitter.com/9rlYdTFnVD — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 22, 2021