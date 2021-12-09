Alabama’s star player will miss the College Football Playoffs, according to reports.

The Crimson Tide will be without two of their best players when they take the field in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati.

Star wide receiver John Metchie suffered a knee injury during the SEC championship game against Georgia.

Metchie tore his ACL and would be out for the rest of the season, the Crimson Tide learned after the game.

This week, Alabama was informed of yet another serious injury.

Star cornerback Josh Jobe will also miss the playoff semi-final against the Bearcats, according to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports.

Jobe will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a foot injury.

