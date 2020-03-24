Alan Shearer admits he had issues with Roy Keane when they were both players

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has revealed the animosity he had for Roy Keane when the pair were both at the peak of their playing powers.

Former Manchester United skipper Keane, who won seven Premier League titles with the club, had plenty of altercations with ex-Newcastle striker Shearer down the years.

But one bust-up particularly stands out from September 2001, when Newcastle were beating United 4-3 at St James’ Park.

With time running out, Shearer was purposely teasing Keane, before his United counterpart hit out by throwing a punch at his opponent – narrowly missing but still picking up a red card.

And Shearer, who was speaking on the Match of the Day podcast, has relived that famous altercation before claiming he did Keane like a ‘kipper’.

‘Yeah, I didn’t like him,’ Shearer said. ‘I had loads of rucks with him and I wasn’t the only one. It was a throw-in in the far corner where I stopped him taking an early throw.

‘We were beating them at St. James’ and he wanted to take a quick throw-in and he’d been at me all game as he normally was.

‘It was about three of four minutes before the end of the game. I can’t remember exactly what I said, I called him some sort of name.

‘He got the red card and I remember having a little smile and thought: “I’ve done you [like] a kipper here”. I can’t believe you’ve fallen into that little trap.’

But that wasn’t the end of it, as Keane looked for revenge by waiting in the tunnel to get to Shearer after the full-time whistle following Newcastle’s victory.

Shearer added: ‘And I can see him, the steam was coming out of his ears, and then the final whistle goes and I’m thinking, “Do I run straight off? Do I try and get up there?” Because I knew for a fact that Roy would be waiting at the top of the tunnel.

‘So I don’t know, I say thanks and shake hands and what have you and there’s this big commotion going on and I look up and there’s Roy, he’s waiting for me at the top of the tunnel.’

Speaking in 2014, Keane also reflected on the incident and said there remained bad blood between the pair.

He said that while he and Shearer often came across each other as pundits, there was little chance of them ever building bridges.

Shearer and Keane will both be remembered as Premier League legends, with the former Newcastle and Blackburn forward still the record goalscorer in top flight history after 283 goals in 559 appearances.

Keane, meanwhile, played 326 league games in his 12 years at Old Trafford, winning seven titles.